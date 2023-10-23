Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Flywire worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,699 shares of company stock worth $5,258,453. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

