Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $126.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

