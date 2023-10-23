Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

INTF opened at $24.93 on Monday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

