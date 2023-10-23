Avestar Capital LLC Has $259,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,298,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

