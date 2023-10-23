Avestar Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $138.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

