Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $552.97 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $552.97 million and $93.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $220.31 or 0.00718530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,509,991 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

