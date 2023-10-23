NFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.30 or 1.00056526 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002070 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

