Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

