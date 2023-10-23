Critical Contrast: BZAM (BZAMF) versus Its Competitors

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) is one of 404 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BZAM to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BZAM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BZAM alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -128.25% -31.87% -19.74% BZAM Competitors -10.31% 7.90% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BZAM and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million -$27.31 million -0.24 BZAM Competitors $12.64 billion $1.29 billion 12.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BZAM’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BZAM. BZAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BZAM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 BZAM Competitors 1470 4331 4346 48 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,439.35%. Given BZAM’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BZAM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

BZAM has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM’s peers have a beta of 2.26, indicating that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BZAM peers beat BZAM on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

BZAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.