Critical Contrast: BZAM (BZAMF) versus Its Competitors

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) is one of 404 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BZAM to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares BZAM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BZAM
|-128.25%
|-31.87%
|-19.74%
|BZAM Competitors
|-10.31%
|7.90%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BZAM and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BZAM
|$37.96 million
|-$27.31 million
|-0.24
|BZAM Competitors
|$12.64 billion
|$1.29 billion
|12.39
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BZAM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BZAM
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|BZAM Competitors
|1470
|4331
|4346
|48
|2.29
As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,439.35%. Given BZAM’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BZAM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
BZAM has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM’s peers have a beta of 2.26, indicating that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
BZAM peers beat BZAM on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
BZAM Company Profile
BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
