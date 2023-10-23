iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $69.66 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.99 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

