Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.34 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.