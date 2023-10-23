McAdam LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $211.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

