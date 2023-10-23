McAdam LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $158.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

