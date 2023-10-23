McAdam LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,040 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.37 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

