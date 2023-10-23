SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 122,569 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.