5,278 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 388.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $48.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $867.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

