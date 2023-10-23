Head-To-Head Analysis: Obayashi (OBYCF) versus Its Peers

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Obayashi to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obayashi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obayashi $14.68 billion $581.67 million 11.26 Obayashi Competitors $7.36 billion $98.13 million 70.43

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Obayashi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obayashi 3.54% 6.02% 2.41% Obayashi Competitors -17.93% -26.05% -9.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Obayashi has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi’s peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Obayashi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A Obayashi Competitors 50 289 542 19 2.59

As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Obayashi’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obayashi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in urban areas, as well as property management activities; solar, biomass, geothermal, and wind power generation business; and PPP and agriculture business. In addition, the company provides non-life insurance agency business. Further, it engages in the provision of urban redevelopment, contracted operations, and facility management services, as well as M&E design and construction activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

