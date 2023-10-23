Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Trimmed by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,707,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after acquiring an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,059,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.