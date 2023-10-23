Critical Review: Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) and American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American States Water and Pennon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 1 2 0 0 1.67 Pennon Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

American States Water currently has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given American States Water’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American States Water is more favorable than Pennon Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $491.53 million 5.82 $78.40 million $3.16 24.47 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 28.07

This table compares American States Water and Pennon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. American States Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of American States Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American States Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American States Water pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American States Water has raised its dividend for 69 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 20.24% 13.10% 4.62% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American States Water beats Pennon Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of December 31, 2022, American States Water Company provided water service to 263,265 customers located throughout 10 counties in the State of California; and distributed electricity to 24,705 customers in San Bernardino County mountain communities in California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

