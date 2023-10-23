Contrasting 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) & SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -8.44% -41.65% -4.70%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.16 -$8.85 million N/A N/A 8X8 $743.94 million 0.36 -$73.14 million ($0.54) -4.15

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAI.TECH Global and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 6 2 0 2.11

8X8 has a consensus target price of $4.89, indicating a potential upside of 118.50%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAI.TECH Global beats 8X8 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

