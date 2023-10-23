Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $258.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $281.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

PXD stock opened at $250.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

