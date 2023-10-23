Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

COUR stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $240,865.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,075,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $240,865.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,075,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,071.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,758 shares of company stock worth $12,147,839. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coursera by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 212,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

