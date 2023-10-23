Barclays Cuts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $20.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

FWRG stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

