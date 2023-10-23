Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

OKTA stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $48,772,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

