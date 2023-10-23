Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $464.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.25 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

