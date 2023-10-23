Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

