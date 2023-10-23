Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,258 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after buying an additional 2,446,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,655 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. HSBC dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

