Reviewing Japan Display (JPDYY) and Its Competitors

Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Japan Display to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Display and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Display N/A N/A 0.08 Japan Display Competitors $628.66 million $15.19 million -622.11

Japan Display’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display. Japan Display is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Display Competitors 101 737 1155 4 2.53

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Japan Display and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 54.81%. Given Japan Display’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Japan Display has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Display and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Display N/A N/A N/A Japan Display Competitors -15.16% -7.28% -3.12%

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

