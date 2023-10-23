Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) versus Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orora and Packaging Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orora 0 0 0 0 N/A Packaging Co. of America 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

Packaging Co. of America has a consensus price target of $137.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Orora.

This table compares Orora and Packaging Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orora N/A N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America 10.79% 23.30% 10.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orora and Packaging Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orora N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America $8.48 billion 1.53 $1.03 billion $9.46 15.27

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Orora.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Orora on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies. In addition, the company purchases, warehouses, sells, and delivers a range of packaging and related materials; sells equipment; manufactures corrugated sheets and boxes; and provides point of purchase retail display solutions and other visual communication services. Further, the company offers printing and signage, research and technology, product sourcing, automation and engineering, design, kitting and fulfilment, logistics, and digital technology services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Hawthorn, Australia.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

