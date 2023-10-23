Contrasting Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Mercury General’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.78 -$386.80 million $0.37 27.08 Mercury General $3.64 billion 0.46 -$512.67 million ($3.47) -8.73

SiriusPoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercury General. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury General 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SiriusPoint and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mercury General has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Mercury General’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercury General is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 3.52% 4.86% 0.83% Mercury General -4.52% -11.79% -2.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Mercury General on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents and insurance agencies, as well as directly through internet sales portals in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

