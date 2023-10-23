Financial Survey: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) versus FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FinVolution Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 19.79% 19.92% 11.71% Blue Owl Capital 59.50% 11.42% 4.98%

Dividends

FinVolution Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. FinVolution Group pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FinVolution Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.82 $328.60 million $1.19 3.92 Blue Owl Capital $1.20 billion 4.34 $556.72 million $2.18 6.14

Blue Owl Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinVolution Group. FinVolution Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

FinVolution Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.69, indicating a potential upside of 22.10%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats FinVolution Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

