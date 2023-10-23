Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) vs. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head to Head Review

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monogram Orthopaedics and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 3 0 0 2.00

Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical -19.74% -1.90% -1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $630,000.00 138.36 -$13.69 million N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $460.71 million 0.88 -$19.75 million ($3.66) -3.00

Monogram Orthopaedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics beats Orthofix Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine, which design, develop, and market the orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. It sells its products through distributors, sales representatives, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

