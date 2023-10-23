ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0539 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. ASD has a market cap of $35.58 million and $1.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05381838 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,506,467.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

