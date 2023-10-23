Presearch (PRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.92 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $106,253.93 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

