Arbitrum Price Up 2.6% This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $193.35 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.85996974 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 547 active market(s) with $180,280,143.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

