Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

QSR opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 237,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

