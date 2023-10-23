G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, G999 has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8,448.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00032634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002926 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.