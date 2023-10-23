Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $2.51 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00013890 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $87.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00216795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012628 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.32445445 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 827 active market(s) with $79,739,653.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

