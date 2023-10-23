Achain (ACT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $184,536.36 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002940 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003125 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

