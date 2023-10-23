ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $1,381.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00216795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013890 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

