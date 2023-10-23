DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $43.37 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

