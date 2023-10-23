Analyzing Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) & NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and NorthWestern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables -0.48% -60.13% -6.47% NorthWestern Energy Group 11.67% 6.53% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Via Renewables and NorthWestern Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern Energy Group 2 3 3 0 2.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than Via Renewables.

76.6% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Via Renewables shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Via Renewables has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $460.49 million 0.09 $7.58 million N/A N/A NorthWestern Energy Group $1.48 billion 1.95 $183.01 million $3.00 15.70

NorthWestern Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats Via Renewables on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated in 102 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 331,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

