DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $132.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,714 shares of company stock valued at $564,943. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 18.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $85.97 on Monday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

