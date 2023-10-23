Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $497.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $497.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $467.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.70 and its 200 day moving average is $432.04. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

