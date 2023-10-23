The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $246.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing stock opened at $180.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.59. Boeing has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

