BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 622.10 ($7.60).

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.99) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.21) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 600 ($7.33) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.29) to GBX 555 ($6.78) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($7.94) to GBX 660 ($8.06) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

BP stock opened at GBX 545.40 ($6.66) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £93.15 billion, a PE ratio of 665.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. BP has a one year low of GBX 445.25 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($6.97). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 510.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s payout ratio is 2,682.93%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($379.37). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($379.37). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($457.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $106,240. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

