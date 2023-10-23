Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $553.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $420.04 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $313.78 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

