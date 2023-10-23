Roth Mkm Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an underperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.28.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.