Royal Bank of Canada Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $88.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.