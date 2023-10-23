Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $308.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.73.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ferrari by 350.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $301.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.95. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $184.15 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

